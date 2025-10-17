2025 MAMA AWARDS Announces Star-Studded 1st Lineup Of Performing Artists

The 2025 MAMA AWARDS has unveiled its first lineup of performing artists!

On October 17, the 2025 MAMA AWARDS revealed some of the artists who will be taking the stage at the upcoming ceremony. This year’s awards will take place over two days at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on November 28 and 29.

The performer lineup for Chapter 1 (November 28) will include IVE, ENHYPEN, BABYMONSTER, BOYNEXTDOOR, Super Junior, MEOVV, TWS, Hearts2Hearts, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, and BUMSUP.

Meanwhile, the lineup for Chapter 2 (November 29) will include Stray Kids, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, izna, and KickFlip.

Check out the nominees for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS here, and stay tuned for the next artist lineup!

