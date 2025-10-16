2025 MAMA AWARDS Announces Nominees + Fans' Choice Voting Begins
It’s that time of year again!
On October 16, the nominations were announced for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS.
This year’s ceremony will take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29.
The criteria for the final winners are as follows:
- Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards – 40% judging evaluation, 30% streaming/downloads (20% Korea + 10% global), 30% physical album sales
- Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards – 40% judging evaluation, 60% streaming/downloads (40% Korea + 20% global)
- Album of the Year – 40% judging evaluation, 60% physical album sales (of albums that sold at least 1 million copies)
- Best Music Video and Best Choreography – 100% judging evaluation
- Fans’ Choice Male/Female
- Round 1: 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes
- Round 2: 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes
- Fans’ Choice of the Year
- 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes
- additional 10% realtime Mnet Plus votes
The first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice nominees will take place through October 26 at 11:59 p.m. KST. The 20 artists selected each from the pre-vote for each of the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories will move onto the second round of voting, which will take place from October 30 at 6 p.m. KST through November 10 at 11:59 p.m. KST.
In order to be eligible, the music must have been released between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.
The nominees for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS are as follows:
Best New Artist
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Baby DONT Cry
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- Hearts2Hearts
- IDID
- izna
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
Best Male Artist
Best Female Artist
Best Male Group
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- ENHYPEN
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Female Group
- aespa
- BABYMONSTER
- i-dle
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
- G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”
- j-hope – “MONA LISA”
- Kai – “Wait On Me”
- Key – “HUNTER”
- Mark – “1999”
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”
- NCT DREAM – “WHEN I’M WITH YOU”
- NCT WISH – “poppop”
- PLAVE – “Dash”
- RIIZE – “Fly Up”
- SEVENTEEN – “THUNDER”
- TWS – “Countdown”
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa – “Whiplash”
- BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”
- BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
- ILLIT – “Cherish (My Love)”
- IVE – “REBEL HEART”
- LE SSERAFIM – “HOT”
Best Vocal Performance Solo
- Doyoung – “Memory”
- Lee Mu Jin – “Coming of Age Story”
- Rosé – “toxic till the end”
- Roy Kim – “If You Ask Me What Love Is”
- Taeyeon – “Letter To Myself”
Best Vocal Performance Group
- Davichi – “Stitching”
- HIGHLIGHT – “Endless Ending”
- MEOVV – “DROP TOP”
- TREASURE – “YELLOW”
- ZEROBASEONE – “Doctor! Doctor!”
Best Band Performance
- CNBLUE – “A Sleepless Night”
- DAY6 – “Maybe Tomorrow”
- N.Flying – “Everlasting”
- QWER – “Dear”
- Xdinary Heroes – “Beautiful Life”
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
- BIG Naughty – “MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)”
- Dynamic Duo and Gummy – “Take Care”
- HAON – “Skrr (feat. Giselle)”
- pH-1 – “Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)”
- Tablo and RM – “Stop The Rain”
Best Collaboration
- G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”
- Jennie and Doechii – “ExtraL”
- Mark – “Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)”
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- V – “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)”
Best OST
- BOYNEXTDOOR – “Never Loved This Way Before” (“Odd Girl Out” OST)
- HUNTR/X – “GOLDEN” (“K-Pop Demon Hunters” OST)
- Park Hyo Shin – “HERO” (“Firefighters” OST)
- Saja Boys – “Soda Pop” (“K-Pop Demon Hunters” OST)
- TXT – “When the Day Comes” (“Resident Playbook” OST)
Best Music Video
- aespa – “Dirty Work”
- ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS”
- BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
- Jennie – “ZEN”
- Lee Chanhyuk – “Vivid LaLa Love”
Best Choreography
- aespa – “Whiplash”
- ALLDAY PROJECT – “WICKED”
- CORTIS – “GO!”
- G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”
- Jennie – “like JENNIE”
Artist of the Year
(Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated)
- aespa
- AHOF
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Baby DONT Cry
- BABYMONSTER
- Baekhyun
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CORTIS
- ENHYPEN
- G-Dragon
- Hearts2Hearts
- i-dle
- IDID
- IVE
- izna
- j-hope
- Jennie
- Jin
- Jisoo
- KickFlip
- KiiiKiii
- LE SSERAFIM
- Mark
- RIIZE
- Rosé
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- Taeyeon
- TWICE
- TXT
- Yuqi
- ZEROBASEONE
Song of the Year
(Nominees for the song genre categories are automatically nominated)
- aespa – “Dirty Work”
- aespa – “Whiplash”
- ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS”
- ALLDAY PROJECT – “WICKED”
- BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”
- BIG Naughty – “MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)”
- BLACKPINK – “JUMP”
- BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”
- BOYNEXTDOOR – “Never Loved This Way Before”
- CNBLUE – “A Sleepless Night”
- CORTIS – “GO!”
- Davichi – “Stitching”
- DAY6 – “Maybe Tomorrow”
- Dayoung – “body”
- Doyoung – “Memory”
- Dynamic Duo and Gummy – “Take Care”
- G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”
- HAON – “Skrr (feat. Giselle)”
- HIGHLIGHT – “Endless Ending”
- HUNTR/X – “GOLDEN”
- ILLIT – “Cherish (My Love)”
- IVE – “REBEL HEART”
- j-hope – “MONA LISA”
- Jennie – “like JENNIE”
- Jennie – “ZEN”
- Jennie and Doechii – “ExtraL”
- Jisoo – “earthquake”
- Kai – “Wait On Me”
- Karina – “UP”
- Key – “HUNTER”
- LE SSERAFIM – “HOT”
- Lee Chanhyuk – “Vivid LaLa Love”
- Lee Mu Jin – “Coming of Age Story”
- Mark – “1999”
- Mark – “Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)”
- MEOVV – “DROP TOP”
- Minnie – “HER”
- N.Flying – “Everlasting”
- NCT DREAM – “WHEN I’M WITH YOU”
- NCT WISH – “poppop”
- Park Hyo Shin – “HERO”
- pH-1 – “Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)”
- PLAVE – “Dash”
- QWER – “Dear”
- RIIZE – “Fly Up”
- Rosé – “toxic till the end”
- Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”
- Roy Kim – “If You Ask Me What Love Is”
- Saja Boys – “Soda Pop”
- SEVENTEEN – “THUNDER”
- Tablo and RM – “Stop The Rain”
- Taeyeon – “Letter To Myself”
- TREASURE – “YELLOW”
- TWS – “Countdown”
- TXT – “When the Day Comes”
- V – “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)”
- Xdinary Heroes – “Beautiful Life”
- ZEROBASEONE – “Doctor! Doctor!”
Album of the Year
(Only albums that sold over 1 million copies are eligible)
- aespa – “Whiplash”
- ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2”
- BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”
- Baekhyun – “Essence of Reverie”
- BOYNEXTDOOR – “No Genre”
- ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH”
- G-Dragon – “Übermensch”
- i-dle – “We are”
- IVE – “IVE EMPATHY”
- Jin – “Happy”
- NCT DREAM – “DREAMSCAPE”
- NCT WISH – “COLOR”
- PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.1”
- RIIZE – “ODYSSEY”
- SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”
- Stray Kids – “KARMA”
- TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER”
- ZEROBASEONE – “NEVER SAY NEVER”
Fans’ Choice Male
- 10CM
- 82MAJOR
- 8TURN
- AB6IX
- AHOF
- AMPERS&ONE
- ARrC
- ASTRO
- ATEEZ
- Baekhyun
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BTOB
- CLOSE YOUR EYES
- CNBLUE
- CORTIS
- CRAVITY
- D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)
- Daesung
- DAY6
- Doyoung
- ENHYPEN
- Epik High
- EVNNE
- G-Dragon
- GOT7
- IDID
- j-hope
- Jay Park
- Jin
- Kai
- KickFlip
- Lee Mu Jin
- N.Flying
- NCT DREAM
- NCT WISH
- NEXZ
- P1Harmony
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- Stray Kids
- Super Junior
- TIOT
- TREASURE
- TWS
- TXT
- WayV
- Xdinary Heroes
- ZEROBASEONE
Fans’ Choice Female
- aespa
- ALLDAY PROJECT
- Apink
- ARTMS
- AtHeart
- Baby DONT Cry
- BABYMONSTER
- BIBI
- Billlie
- BLACKPINK
- BoA
- BOL4
- Chungha
- Chuu
- Davichi
- FIFTY FIFTY
- fromis_9
- H1-KEY
- Hearts2Hearts
- Hwasa
- Hyolyn
- i-dle
- ILLIT
- Irene
- ITZY
- IU
- IVE
- izna
- Jeon Somi
- Joy
- KARD
- Kep1er
- KiiiKiii
- KISS OF LIFE
- LE SSERAFIM
- MEOVV
- NiziU
- NMIXX
- OH MY GIRL
- QWER
- SAY MY NAME
- Seulgi
- STAYC
- Taeyeon
- tripleS
- TWICE
- UNIS
- VIVIZ
- Wendy
- Yena