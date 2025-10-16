2025 MAMA AWARDS Announces Nominees + Fans' Choice Voting Begins

It’s that time of year again!

On October 16, the nominations were announced for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS.

This year’s ceremony will take place at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong on November 28 and 29.

The criteria for the final winners are as follows:

Artist of the Year and Artist Category Awards – 40% judging evaluation, 30% streaming/downloads (20% Korea + 10% global), 30% physical album sales

Song of the Year and Genre Category Awards – 40% judging evaluation, 60% streaming/downloads (40% Korea + 20% global)

Album of the Year – 40% judging evaluation, 60% physical album sales (of albums that sold at least 1 million copies)

Best Music Video and Best Choreography – 100% judging evaluation

Fans’ Choice Male/Female Round 1: 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes Round 2: 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes

Fans’ Choice of the Year 90% Mnet Plus votes, 10% X votes additional 10% realtime Mnet Plus votes



The first round of voting for the Fans’ Choice nominees will take place through October 26 at 11:59 p.m. KST. The 20 artists selected each from the pre-vote for each of the Fans’ Choice Male and Fans’ Choice Female categories will move onto the second round of voting, which will take place from October 30 at 6 p.m. KST through November 10 at 11:59 p.m. KST.

In order to be eligible, the music must have been released between October 1, 2024 and September 30, 2025.

The nominees for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS are as follows:

Best New Artist

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

IDID

izna

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

Best Male Artist

Best Female Artist

Jennie

Jisoo

Rosé

Taeyeon

Yuqi

Best Male Group

Best Female Group

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”

j-hope – “MONA LISA”

Kai – “Wait On Me”

Key – “HUNTER”

Mark – “1999”

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Dayoung – “body”

Jennie – “like JENNIE”

Jisoo – “earthquake”

Karina – “UP”

Minnie – “HER”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

NCT DREAM – “WHEN I’M WITH YOU”

NCT WISH – “poppop”

PLAVE – “Dash”

RIIZE – “Fly Up”

SEVENTEEN – “THUNDER”

TWS – “Countdown”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa – “Whiplash”

BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”

BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

ILLIT – “Cherish (My Love)”

IVE – “REBEL HEART”

LE SSERAFIM – “HOT”

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Doyoung – “Memory”

Lee Mu Jin – “Coming of Age Story”

Rosé – “toxic till the end”

Roy Kim – “If You Ask Me What Love Is”

Taeyeon – “Letter To Myself”

Best Vocal Performance Group

Davichi – “Stitching”

HIGHLIGHT – “Endless Ending”

MEOVV – “DROP TOP”

TREASURE – “YELLOW”

ZEROBASEONE – “Doctor! Doctor!”

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE – “A Sleepless Night”

DAY6 – “Maybe Tomorrow”

N.Flying – “Everlasting”

QWER – “Dear”

Xdinary Heroes – “Beautiful Life”

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

BIG Naughty – “MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)”

Dynamic Duo and Gummy – “Take Care”

HAON – “Skrr (feat. Giselle)”

pH-1 – “Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)”

Tablo and RM – “Stop The Rain”

Best Collaboration

G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”

Jennie and Doechii – “ExtraL”

Mark – “Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

V – “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)”

Best OST

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Never Loved This Way Before” (“Odd Girl Out” OST)

HUNTR/X – “GOLDEN” (“K-Pop Demon Hunters” OST)

Park Hyo Shin – “HERO” (“Firefighters” OST)

Saja Boys – “Soda Pop” (“K-Pop Demon Hunters” OST)

TXT – “When the Day Comes” (“Resident Playbook” OST)

Best Music Video

aespa – “Dirty Work”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS”

BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

Jennie – “ZEN”

Lee Chanhyuk – “Vivid LaLa Love”

Best Choreography

aespa – “Whiplash”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “WICKED”

CORTIS – “GO!”

G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”

Jennie – “like JENNIE”

Artist of the Year

(Nominees for the artist categories are automatically nominated)

aespa

AHOF

ALLDAY PROJECT

Baby DONT Cry

BABYMONSTER

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

ENHYPEN

G-Dragon

Hearts2Hearts

i-dle

IDID

IVE

izna

j-hope

Jennie

Jin

Jisoo

KickFlip

KiiiKiii

LE SSERAFIM

Mark

RIIZE

Rosé

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyeon

TWICE

TXT

Yuqi

ZEROBASEONE

Song of the Year

(Nominees for the song genre categories are automatically nominated)

aespa – “Dirty Work”

aespa – “Whiplash”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “FAMOUS”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “WICKED”

BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”

BIG Naughty – “MUSIC (feat. Lee Chanhyuk)”

BLACKPINK – “JUMP”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “Never Loved This Way Before”

CNBLUE – “A Sleepless Night”

CORTIS – “GO!”

Davichi – “Stitching”

DAY6 – “Maybe Tomorrow”

Dayoung – “body”

Doyoung – “Memory”

Dynamic Duo and Gummy – “Take Care”

G-Dragon – “TOO BAD (feat. Anderson .Paak)”

HAON – “Skrr (feat. Giselle)”

HIGHLIGHT – “Endless Ending”

HUNTR/X – “GOLDEN”

ILLIT – “Cherish (My Love)”

IVE – “REBEL HEART”

j-hope – “MONA LISA”

Jennie – “like JENNIE”

Jennie – “ZEN”

Jennie and Doechii – “ExtraL”

Jisoo – “earthquake”

Kai – “Wait On Me”

Karina – “UP”

Key – “HUNTER”

LE SSERAFIM – “HOT”

Lee Chanhyuk – “Vivid LaLa Love”

Lee Mu Jin – “Coming of Age Story”

Mark – “1999”

Mark – “Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Young Ji)”

MEOVV – “DROP TOP”

Minnie – “HER”

N.Flying – “Everlasting”

NCT DREAM – “WHEN I’M WITH YOU”

NCT WISH – “poppop”

Park Hyo Shin – “HERO”

pH-1 – “Life Is A Movie (feat. Jung Zi So)”

PLAVE – “Dash”

QWER – “Dear”

RIIZE – “Fly Up”

Rosé – “toxic till the end”

Rosé and Bruno Mars – “APT.”

Roy Kim – “If You Ask Me What Love Is”

Saja Boys – “Soda Pop”

SEVENTEEN – “THUNDER”

Tablo and RM – “Stop The Rain”

Taeyeon – “Letter To Myself”

TREASURE – “YELLOW”

TWS – “Countdown”

TXT – “When the Day Comes”

V – “Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)”

Xdinary Heroes – “Beautiful Life”

ZEROBASEONE – “Doctor! Doctor!”

Album of the Year

(Only albums that sold over 1 million copies are eligible)

aespa – “Whiplash”

ATEEZ – “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.2”

BABYMONSTER – “DRIP”

Baekhyun – “Essence of Reverie”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “No Genre”

ENHYPEN – “DESIRE : UNLEASH”

G-Dragon – “Übermensch”

i-dle – “We are”

IVE – “IVE EMPATHY”

Jin – “Happy”

NCT DREAM – “DREAMSCAPE”

NCT WISH – “COLOR”

PLAVE – “Caligo Pt.1”

RIIZE – “ODYSSEY”

SEVENTEEN – “SPILL THE FEELS”

Stray Kids – “KARMA”

TXT – “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER”

ZEROBASEONE – “NEVER SAY NEVER”

Fans’ Choice Male

10CM

82MAJOR

8TURN

AB6IX

AHOF

AMPERS&ONE

ARrC

ASTRO

ATEEZ

Baekhyun

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CNBLUE

CORTIS

CRAVITY

D.O. (Doh Kyung Soo)

Daesung

DAY6

Doyoung

ENHYPEN

Epik High

EVNNE

G-Dragon

GOT7

IDID

j-hope

Jay Park

Jin

Kai

KickFlip

Lee Mu Jin

N.Flying

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NEXZ

P1Harmony

PLAVE

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

Stray Kids

Super Junior

TIOT

TREASURE

TWS

TXT

WayV

Xdinary Heroes

ZEROBASEONE

Fans’ Choice Female