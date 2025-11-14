Watch: AHOF Takes 3rd Win For 'Pinocchio' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By ITZY, THE BOYZ Special Unit, And More

AHOF has won their third music show trophy for their new title track “Pinocchio”!

On the November 14 episode of KBS 2TV’s “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were AHOF’s “Pinocchio” and i-dle’s Miyeon’s “Say My Name.” AHOF ultimately took the prize with a total of 8,538 points.

Congratulations to AHOF! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included AHOF, i-dle’s Miyeon, THE BOYZ Special Unit, ITZY, Sunmi, TVXQ’s Yunho, Hearts2Hearts, CLOSE YOUR EYES, CRAVITY, NEXZ, xikers, 82MAJOR, RESCENE, ARrC, XODIAC, NEWBEAT, KIIRAS, Kim Jang Hoon, and Kim Dong Hyun.

Check out their performances below!

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

i-dle’s Miyeon – “Say My Name”

THE BOYZ Special Unit – “Tiger”

ITZY – “TUNNEL VISION”

Sunmi – “CYNICAL”

TVXQ’s Yunho – “Stretch”

Hearts2Hearts – “FOCUS”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”

CRAVITY – “Lemonade Fever”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

RESCENE – “Heart Drop”

ARrC – “SKIID”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Goodbye, Thank You”

Kim Dong Hyun – “No One Else”

Watch the full episode of “Music Bank” with English subtitles on Viki below:

