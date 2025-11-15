Nana Subdues Armed Robber Who Broke Into Her House

A man has been arrested for attempting to rob Nana at her home.

On November 15, the Guri Police Station announced that they had arrested a man in his thirties on charges of attempted armed robbery. The suspect has been accused of breaking into Nana’s home in Guri, threatening the occupants with a weapon, and demanding money.

Nana and her mother, who were inside the house at the time, reportedly managed to subdue the armed robber after a physical altercation, then immediately called the police. When the police arrived at the scene, the suspect was injured, and he is currently being treated at a hospital.

“It’s true that a robber broke into Nana’s home,” said Nana’s agency, SUBLIME. “The police are currently investigating, and we will share further details at a later time.”

The agency went on to reassure fans by stating, “Neither Nana nor her mother were seriously injured.”

