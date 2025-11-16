Nana's Agency Amends Former Statement, Reveals Both She And Her Mother Were Injured In Assault By Armed Robber

Nana’s agency, SUBLIME, has amended its former statement regarding the attempted robbery at her home.

On November 15, the Guri Police Station announced that they had arrested a man in his thirties for breaking into Nana’s home, threatening her and her mother with a weapon, and demanding money. Nana and her mother, who were together in the house at the time, reportedly managed to subdue the armed robber after a physical altercation.

Initially, SUBLIME stated that neither Nana nor her mother had been seriously injured during the incident. However, later that same day, the agency followed up by revealing that both Nana and her mother had suffered injuries and were in need of medical treatment.

SUBLIME’s new statement is as follows:

Hello. This is SUBLIME. Early this morning, a robber armed with a weapon broke into actress Nana’s residence. The robber entered the home while wielding a weapon, leading to an extremely dangerous situation in which both Nana and her mother could have been critically harmed. As a result of the robber’s physical assault, Nana’s mother lost consciousness due to serious injury, and Nana also sustained physical injury while trying to escape danger. At present, both [Nana and her mother] are in need of medical treatment and complete rest. Because the incident is currently being investigated, it is difficult to reveal concrete details, and we will reveal further information in accordance with police announcements. All facts are currently being investigated thoroughly by the police, and we will diligently cooperate with the investigative authorities. As the safety of the victim and her family is our top priority, we ask that you refrain from groundless speculation, the spreading of falsehoods, or invasion of privacy regarding the incident in question, as this could lead to serious secondary damage. We will do our utmost to support Nana and her family so that they can make a full recovery. Thank you.

Wishing both Nana and her mother the speediest of recoveries.

Source (1)