Lee Jae Wook And Choi Sung Eun Draw Up A Cohabitation Contract In 'Last Summer'

Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun will lay out the rules of their living arrangement on the next episode of “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a new KBS romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Previously on “Last Summer,” Baek Do Ha made a final proposal to Song Ha Gyeong, who remained firm in wanting to keep her distance from him. Do Ha asked Ha Gyeong to live with him in the peanut house until the observatory was finished, promising that if she still hadn’t changed her mind about him by then, he would disappear from her life. Ha Gyeong accepted, piquing curiosity as to whether Do Ha would be able to win her over before his time is up.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Do Ha and Ha Gyeong draw up a cohabitation contract. First, Do Ha presents Ha Gyeong with the contract, and Ha Gyeong returns it to him after meticulously adding all sorts of details, such as provisions about respecting one another’s privacy and rules for sharing common spaces.

Not only is the stark contrast between Do Ha and Ha Gyeong’s proposed contract clauses hilarious, but Do Ha’s draft includes ambiguous clauses that make it unclear what he’s thinking. When Ha Gyeong expresses confusion, Do Ha cryptically responds with a meaningful smile instead of a clear explanation.

The next episode of “Last Summer” will air on November 15 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

