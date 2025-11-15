Winners Of 2025 KGMA Day 2
The 2025 KGMA (Korea Grand Music Awards) has come to a close!
Following “ARTIST DAY” the previous day, the second ceremony titled “MUSIC DAY” hosted by Nam Ji Hyun and Natty was held on November 15.
The Daesang (grand prize) awards of the night went to Stray Kids, who won Grand Record and Grand Honor’s Choice, and IVE, who won Grand Song.
Check out the full list of winners below:
2025 Grand Record: Stray Kids
2025 Grand Song: IVE
2025 Grand Honor’s Choice: Stray Kids
Best Music 10: aespa, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, IVE, KISS OF LIFE, Mark, P1Harmony, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Suho
Best Band: LUCY
Best Adult Contemporary: Jang Min Ho
Best Vocal: BTOB
Best Solo Artist: Suho, Dayoung
Best Dance Performance: AHOF
Best Virtual Artist: PLAVE
Best Streaming Song: aespa – “Whiplash”
Best Selling Album: Stray Kids – “KARMA”
Best Global K-pop Star: IVE
Best Trot Stage: Jang Min Ho
Best Listeners Pick: UNIS
IS Rising Star: IDID, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts
IS Rookie: AHOF, CLOSE YOUR EYES
Most Popular Artist: Stray Kids
K-pop International Artist: NEXZ
2025 BIGC Global Star Award: Suho
ENA K-pop Artist: IVE
Hulu Japan Popularity Award: NEXZ
Style Icon: UNIS
Trend of the Year: V, Carmen
Fan Favorite Artist: Jimin, Yuqi
Congratulations to all of the winners!
Source (1)