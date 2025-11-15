Winners Of 2025 KGMA Day 2

The 2025 KGMA (Korea Grand Music Awards) has come to a close!

Following “ARTIST DAY” the previous day, the second ceremony titled “MUSIC DAY” hosted by Nam Ji Hyun and Natty was held on November 15.

The Daesang (grand prize) awards of the night went to Stray Kids, who won Grand Record and Grand Honor’s Choice, and IVE, who won Grand Song.

Check out the full list of winners below:

2025 Grand Record: Stray Kids

2025 Grand Song: IVE

2025 Grand Honor’s Choice: Stray Kids

Best Music 10: aespa, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, IVE, KISS OF LIFE, Mark, P1Harmony, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Suho

Best Band: LUCY

Best Adult Contemporary: Jang Min Ho

Best Vocal: BTOB

Best Solo Artist: Suho, Dayoung

Best Dance Performance: AHOF

Best Virtual Artist: PLAVE

Best Streaming Song: aespa – “Whiplash”

Best Selling Album: Stray Kids – “KARMA”

Best Global K-pop Star: IVE

Best Trot Stage: Jang Min Ho

Best Listeners Pick: UNIS

IS Rising Star: IDID, KickFlip, Hearts2Hearts

IS Rookie: AHOF, CLOSE YOUR EYES

Most Popular Artist: Stray Kids

K-pop International Artist: NEXZ

2025 BIGC Global Star Award: Suho

ENA K-pop Artist: IVE

Hulu Japan Popularity Award: NEXZ

Style Icon: UNIS

Trend of the Year: V, Carmen

Fan Favorite Artist: Jimin, Yuqi

Congratulations to all of the winners!

Source (1)