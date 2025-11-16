'The Remarried Empress' Production Team Apologizes For Controversy Over Ju Ji Hoon's Costume

The production company behind “The Remarried Empress” has issued a formal apology regarding a controversial costume.

Earlier this week, Disney+ released the first stills from its upcoming drama adaptation of the popular web novel “The Remarried Empress.” The stills unexpectedly sparked controversy when some fans pointed out that one of the medals on actor Ju Ji Hoon’s costume resembled a Nazi medal.

On November 15, “The Remarried Empress” production company Studio N apologized for the controversy in an official statement.

“We sincerely apologize for causing discomfort through our carelessness in reviewing [the prop in question],” said the company. “We are deeply aware of the seriousness of this issue, and we will replace the problematic photo and take thorough measures to prevent a recurrence.”

Disney+ has since deleted the photo in question from its official social media accounts, and the production team is currently said to be discussing whether to reshoot the entire scene in question or merely edit out the problematic medal.

Source (1)