'Would You Marry Me' Ends On Its Highest Ratings Yet; 'Typhoon Family' And 'Moon River' Hit New Saturday Highs

SBS’s “Would You Marry Me” has ended on a high note!

On November 15, the popular romantic comedy earned the highest viewership ratings of its entire run for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Would You Marry Me” took first place in its time slot with an average nationwide rating of 9.1 percent—setting a new personal record for the show and making it the most-watched miniseries of Saturday.

Despite facing stiff competition from “Would You Marry Me,” which airs in the same time slot, MBC’s new drama “Moon River” achieved its highest Saturday ratings yet. The fourth episode of the fantasy romance scored an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent.

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” also earned its highest ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The hit drama took first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, with a nationwide average of 8.5 percent.

KBS 2TV’s new romance drama “Last Summer” rose to an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent for its fifth episode, while JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” kicked off the second half of its run on a nationwide average of 3.4 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” continued its reign as the most-watched program of Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 13.2 percent.

