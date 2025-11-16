'Running Man' To Not Air Today + 'My Little Old Boy' To Air Late

SBS’s “Running Man” will not be airing this week.

On November 16, SBS officially announced, “‘Running Man,’ which was scheduled to air today, has been canceled due to coverage of the ‘2025 K-Baseball Series Game 2.’ Episode 778 of ‘Running Man’ will air on Sunday, November 23 at 6:10 p.m. KST. We ask for viewers’ generous understanding.”

In addition to “Running Man” taking the night off, tonight’s episode of SBS’s “My Little Old Boy”—which usually airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. KST—will air an hour later than usual, at 10 p.m. KST.

“Running Man” will return to air on November 23 with an episode featuring guest stars Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Mu Jun. Check out a preview for the episode here!

Source (1) (2)