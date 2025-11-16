Kim Gun Woo Startles Choi Sung Eun With An Unexpected Proposal In 'Last Summer'

Get ready for a significant change in Choi Sung Eun and Kim Gun Woo’s relationship on the next episode of “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a new KBS romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Previously on “Last Summer,” Baek Do Ha had a friendly meal with Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo), who is both his lawyer and a frequent dining companion. During their conversation, Su Hyeok expressed interest in Song Ha Gyeong, and Do Ha wound up learning that the two had met on their own—leading to a subtle tension between the two men.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Ha Gyeong and Su Hyeok sit side by side in a bar as they chat over drinks. In contrast to their confrontational first meeting, when they faced off as plaintiff and opposing counsel, their conversation seems relaxed and personal. Su Hyeok’s eyes are gentle as he gazes at Ha Gyeong, who appears lost in thought.

The dynamic between the two characters also takes an unexpected turn when Su Hyeok catches Ha Gyeong off guard with a surprising proposal. Ha Gyeong is unable to hide her bewilderment and conflicting emotions at Su Hyeok’s suggestion, piquing curiosity as to where this unpredictable love triangle is headed next.

To find out what Su Hyeok proposes that leaves Ha Gyeong so startled, catch the next episode of “Last Summer” on November 16 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

