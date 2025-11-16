Watch: Baek Jong Won, Im Soo Hyang, Suho, And Chae Jong Hyeop Prepare To Cook Up A Storm In Antarctica In New Variety Show

Upcoming variety show “Chef of Antarctica” (literal title) has shared a sneak peek at the upcoming show!

MBC’s “Chef of Antarctica” is a program that captures the process of preparing warm meals for a wintering team isolated in the harsh Antarctic environment out of a sense of duty. Baek Jong Won, Im Soo Hyang, EXO’s Suho, and Chae Jong Hyeop will be featured as wintering team members at the forefront of climate change research in Antarctica.

The newly released teaser begins with the beautiful scenery of Antarctica, showing glaciers, wildlife, and endless fields of snow. The teaser then shifts focus to highlight the four stars who will be cooking hearty meals for the wintering team in Antarctica. Despite the cold and harsh climate, Baek Jong Won, Im Soo Hyang, Suho, and Chae Jong Hyeop gear up to cook delicious meals at the base.

Check out the teaser below!

“Chef of Antartica” will premiere on November 17 at 10:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace”:

Watch Now

Also watch Im Soo Hyang in “Beauty and Mr. Romantic”:

Watch Now