BABYMONSTER's 'Really Like You' Becomes Their 9th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

BABYMONSTER has hit the 100 million mark with another music video!

On November 16 at around 9:13 p.m. KST, BABYMONSTER’s music video for “Really Like You,” a B-side from their first full-length album “DRIP,” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

“Really Like You” is the group’s ninth official music video to reach the milestone following “BATTER UP,” “Stuck In The Middle,” “SHEESH,” “FOREVER, “DRIP,” “CLIK CLAK,” “HOT SAUCE,” and “WE GO UP.”

BABYMONSTER originally released the music video for “Really Like You” on January 17 at 12 a.m. KST, meaning that it took approximately nine months and 30 days to hit 100 million views.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Really Like You” again below: