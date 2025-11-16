TXT's Yeonjun Debuts In Top 10 Of Billboard 200 + Takes No. 1 On Top Album Sales Chart

TXT’s Yeonjun has made a strong solo debut on the Billboard 200!

On November 16 local time, Billboard announced that Yeonjun had entered its Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States) for the very first time as a solo artist.

Yeonjun’s new mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01,” which marks his first official solo album, has entered the Billboard 200 at No. 10.

“NO LABELS: PART 01” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning that it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “NO LABELS: PART 01” earned a total of 29,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on November 13. The album’s total score consisted of 27,000 traditional album sales and 2,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, which translates to 3.24 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

Congratulations to Yeonjun!

