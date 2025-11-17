'Typhoon Family' Heads Into Final 2 Weeks On Its Highest Ratings Yet

tvN’s “Typhoon Family” is heading into the final two weeks of its run on an all-time high!

On November 16, the hit drama soared to its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Typhoon Family” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 9.9 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

“Typhoon Family” was also the most-watched show in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent.

JTBC’s “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim” also earned the highest ratings of its run to date last night, when it climbed to a nationwide average of 4.731 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Last Summer” wrapped up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 2.1 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Our Golden Days” remained the most-watched show of any kind to air on Sunday with an average nationwide rating of 14.9 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Last Summer” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Our Golden Days” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4)