Watch: BTS’s Jimin And Jungkook Live Every Adventure Together In “Are You Sure?!” Season 2 Teaser

Season 2 of “Are You Sure?!” has unveiled an exciting new teaser!

The first season of “Are You Sure?!” followed the two members’ impromptu vacation before their military enlistment as they created unforgettable memories together. The upcoming second season will capture Jimin and Jungkook’s spontaneous trip right after their military discharge—a fun and heartwarming 12-day journey through Switzerland and Da Nang, Vietnam.

The newly released teaser shows the duo’s reactions to an unexpected trip and offers a glimpse of their journey.

Jimin and Jungkook are clearly surprised and flustered, as Jungkook asks, “Why did you tell me to pack?” while Jimin exclaims, “This is too much, seriously too much.”

One scene shows them rushing through a train station with suitcases as one of them shouts, “The train is leaving? The train is leaving!”

The teaser also hints at first-time confessions, but above all, their joy in experiencing everything together builds excitement for the season.

Their chemistry—different yet surprisingly similar—is evident. Jungkook embraces activities and challenges fearlessly, while Jimin tightly closes his eyes at heights, revealing his nervous side. While Jungkook is skilled at cooking, Jimin is a bit clumsy. Still, both share the same delighted facial expressions when enjoying good food.

Episodes 1 and 2 of “Are You Sure?!” Season 2 will be released on December 3 followed by two new episodes released every Wednesday thereafter for a total of eight episodes.

