3 Edgy Situations For Kim You Jung In Episodes 5-6 Of 'Dear X'

After an intense, suspenseful, and thrilling premiere, “Dear X” continues to surprise us with its complexities and enigmas. In these latest episodes, Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung) rises to a new level after becoming a sensation as a rookie actress. However, her new status doesn’t guarantee that she is free from all tribulations. On the contrary, the newly discovered fame proves to be a double-edged sword that can either work to protect her or cut her deeper than anything before. Here are some of the situations this complicated female lead had to face last week.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead!

1. Becoming Kang Lena’s rival

While Ah Jin’s beauty has granted her a lot of privileges, it has also put her in difficult situations. One of them is being the center of constant jealousy and envy. But not even the tricks and schemes from her old high school bully prepared her to face someone like Kang Lena (Lee Yul Eum). Though it is natural that there’s some rivalry between them, Lena’s attitude toward Ah Jin triggers her once more into unleashing her most vindictive side.

However, now that she is a celebrity, Ah Jin can’t act too recklessly, so she calculates every step she takes carefully. On the other hand, as a well-established actress and knowing the lengths her agency can go to cover her misdeeds, Lena doesn’t miss a single chance to mess Ah Jin up in an attempt to take her down. In a sense, it is funny how Lena can quickly see through Ah Jin’s facade, probably because Lena is almost as twisted as Ah Jin. Their antagonism is so interesting because it transcends the common rivalry and evolves to pure and unfiltered hatred between them, one acting more unhinged than the other.

But just like all the other people who have tried to outsmart Ah Jin, Lena finds herself in a poor situation when her vicious personality is exposed at their agency’s anniversary party. Even if that isn’t enough to ruin Lena’s career, Ah Jin makes a statement with her setup: she isn’t someone you can easily mess with. Nonetheless, Lena isn’t someone to easily give up either, and she surely will find a way to keep on annoying Ah Jin.

2. Being harassed by Park Dae Ho

As much as Baek Ah Jin wishes to leave her past behind, things never seem to go quite like she wants them to. One of the ghosts that comes to hunt her down again is none other than former detective Park Dae Ho (Shin Mun Seong). Despite being a corrupt and despicable person, in his mind, the only one responsible for his dismissal is Ah Jin, and he is trying to make her pay for it by revealing her past, shaking her still-frail career as an actress.

Furthermore, unlike Park Dae Ho, Ah Jin is only trying to get out of the mud she used to live in and where a lot of people wish she’d never come out of. It makes the undeserving hatred she receives from people who are so evil incomprehensible. She may be a sociopath, but many of the people she deals with act out of pure greed, selfishness, and foulness, making them a hundred times worse than she is.

That is probably why Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae) can’t stay away from Ah Jin. It doesn’t take long before he looks for her again once he returns to South Korea and willingly helps Ah Jin to get what she wants. Jun Seo goes as far as to recruit Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon), who has been living under the radar after getting out of jail. Together, Jun Seo and Jae Oh cleverly take care of Park Dae Ho, giving Ah Jin a chance to breathe for a while.

This trio’s complex relationship is perhaps one of the most appealing things in the show. There’s definitely tension between them, but the men’s longing for Ah Jin comes from two completely different places. While Jun Seo wishes to atone for his mother’s sins, Jae Oh aims to become part of Ah Jin’s life in whichever way he can. In Ah Jin’s case, there’s only one person who can take the role as her lover, and sadly, neither of them is the one.

3. Scheming to seduce Heo In Gang

Heo In Gang (Hwang In Youp), one of the hottest actors in South Korea, might shine as bright as the sun, but to Baek Ah Jin, he’s only the perfect stepping stone to reach higher in the industry. However, he isn’t the easiest target out there. Despite his gentle demeanor, he carries a heavy burden in his heart, making it almost impossible for him to have a normal life. So, whenever Ah Jin approaches him, In Gang can’t help but be defensive and wary of her. But to Ah Jin, who sees love as a tool to get what she wants, In Gang’s rejection is nothing but a minor setback.

And sure enough, Ah Jin’s subtle yet effective machinations start to slowly move In Gang. Their chemistry, mixed with tones of frustration, attraction, and desire, makes an explosive combination enough to break all of In Gang’s fragile walls. In the end, she succeeds in taking one step closer to her final goal. Nonetheless, their love story, as magical as it may seem on the outside, is already bound to break more than one heart. How much more will Ah Jin sacrifice in order to get what she wants? Don’t miss a second of this turbulent journey in the upcoming episodes of “Dear X”!

Watch the latest episodes of “Dear X” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4.

Currently watching: “Last Summer,” “Dear X”

Plans to watch: “Spirit Fingers”