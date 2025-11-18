BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Shares Her Plans For Winter, Most Memorable 'DEADLINE' Tour Moment, And More

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently participated in a photo shoot for the fashion magazine ELLE Korea.

In the interview that followed the shoot, Jisoo, who said winter is her favorite season, shared her plans for the season, saying, “Time flew by while I was busy, and suddenly December is here. This winter, I want to spend it especially warmly. But I can’t miss the sight of falling snow, so I want to stay cozy under a blanket at home and watch the snow fall.”

When asked about her most memorable moment from BLACKPINK’s ongoing “DEADLINE” tour, she replied, “I love the moment when BLINKs all turn on their smartphone lights and wave them together whenever we sing the song ‘STAY.’ I think it will remain deep in my memory for a long time and be a great source of strength when I’m going through tough times.”

Since February this year, Jisoo has been exploring various forms of love through her music, from her solo album “AMORTAGE” to her new single “EYES CLOSED” featuring former One Direction member Zayn Malik. She explained, “Most human emotions are connected to love, so I naturally end up talking about different kinds of love.”

Regarding what she considers the most perfect form of love, Jisoo shared, “I don’t think perfect love exists. Maybe the final stage of love is when two people come to understand each other and live in a way that brings them as close to perfection as possible.”

When asked if she has been doing anything to love herself more these days, she answered, “I’ve always cherished and taken good care of myself. I just hope I can continue living this way. Whenever hard times come, I hope I can remember that I always have myself and overcome it without being shaken by even the smallest breeze.”

Jisoo’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the December issue of ELLE Korea.

