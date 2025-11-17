ADOR Announces Legal Action For Malicious Posts Targeting NewJeans

ADOR is taking legal action for malicious posts involving NewJeans.

On November 17, the agency released the following statement:

Hello.

This is ADOR.

We would like to inform you about the legal measures we are taking to protect NewJeans’ rights.

We regularly monitor domestic and international websites, music platforms, and social media channels and take prompt deletion requests along with strict legal action against malicious online posts targeting the artists. The same response is applied without exception including websites based overseas.

As the severity of malicious posts targeting the artist—including fake news, invasion of privacy, malicious insults, and derogatory terms—has increased, we added more monitoring staff and performed a thorough evidence collection. We plan to promptly file a criminal complaint this month against individuals who have posted malicious content on online sites such as Naver News, DC Inside, Instiz, Nate Pann, MLB Park, theqoo, and others. Additional complaints will also be filed in the near future as further evidence is secured.

Furthermore, we are also continuing to respond strongly to deepfake crimes. Recently, perpetrators requested settlements, but we firmly rejected it and urged for severe punishment. In addition, we are taking active measures in cooperation with the authorities to eradicate deepfake crimes targeting our artists.

Your interest and reports are of great help in our legal response. If you have any information regarding the infringement of our artists’ rights, please report it through the “HYBE Report Infringement of Artist Rights” website.

We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support. We will continue working to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected.

Thank you.