NCT’s Jaemin, IVE’s An Yu Jin, And DAY6’s Young K Confirmed As MCs For 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon

The MC lineup for the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon has officially been revealed!

On November 17, SBS announced that DAY6’s Young K, IVE’s An Yu Jin, and NCT’s Jaemin will be hosting this year’s event.

Drawing from his experience as a radio DJ, Young K is expected to deliver calm, thoughtful, and steady hosting. An Yu Jin, who has been an MC for Gayo Daejeon for four consecutive years since 2022, will once again showcase her polished live-broadcast skills, natural ease, and bright energy. Joining them is NCT’s Jaemin, whose addition has already boosted anticipation for the event.

This year’s SBS Gayo Daejeon will be held under the theme “Golden Loop,” reflecting on the brilliant journey of K-pop in 2025 and symbolizing the festival’s vision to continue expanding and shining even brighter in the years ahead.

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon will take place on December 25 at INSPIRE ARENA.

