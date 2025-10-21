2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces First Lineup

The upcoming 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon has unveiled its first lineup of artists!

On October 21, 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon announced its first lineup of artists including Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, BABYMONSTER, and ALLDAY PROJECT.

2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon will take place on December 25 at INSPIRE ARENA. Stay tuned for more updates on the lineup!

