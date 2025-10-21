2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces First Lineup

2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Announces First Lineup

Music
Oct 21, 2025
by S Kim

The upcoming 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon has unveiled its first lineup of artists!

On October 21, 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon announced its first lineup of artists including Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, BABYMONSTER, and ALLDAY PROJECT.

2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon will take place on December 25 at INSPIRE ARENA. Stay tuned for more updates on the lineup!

While waiting, watch the 2024 SBS Gayo Daejeon on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)

2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon
ALLDAY PROJECT
BABYMONSTER
BOYNEXTDOOR
ENHYPEN
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
NCT WISH
RIIZE
Stray Kids
TXT
ZEROBASEONE

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read