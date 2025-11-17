Lee Jung Jae’s Discomfort Grows As Oh Yeon Seo Joins His Film Meeting In “Nice To Not Meet You”

Lee Jung Jae finds his life taking unexpected turns in “Nice to Not Meet You.”

“Nice to Not Meet You” is a romantic comedy about the love-hate relationship between Lim Hyeon Jun (Lee Jung Jae), an A-list actor who has lost touch with his roots, and Wi Jeong Sin (Lim Ji Yeon), a justice-obsessed, award-winning political journalist who gets demoted to the entertainment desk.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lim Hyeon Jun officially agreed to join “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” Season 5. But the return of director Park Byeong Gi (Jeon Sung Woo)—with whom he once endured a nightmare filming experience—along with the unsettling reappearance of top actress Kwon Se Na (Oh Yeon Seo), left him deeply rattled. Meanwhile, Wi Jeong Sin was shocked to discover that Kwon Se Na had been present at the scene of a major corruption scandal.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse of a late-night meeting between Lim Hyeon Jun and Wi Jeong Sin. Sitting together by the Han River after a long day, the pair seems ever-so-slightly closer than before. Lim Hyeon Jun gestures animatedly in disbelief, while Wi Jeong Sin listens with unwavering focus. Considering how they usually bicker the moment they cross paths, viewers are left wondering what kind of conversation the quarrelsome duo might be sharing under the night sky.

Additional photos reveal an emergency meeting of the “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu” team—and Kwon Se Na’s unexpected presence only heightens the tension. Lim Hyeon Jun can’t hide his discomfort, while Kwon Se Na remains relaxed and composed. The intense stares exchanged by CEO Hwang (Choi Gwi Hwa), Park Byeong Gi, and CEO Son (Jo Hee Bong) add even more intrigue. With so many complications already in play, can “Good Detective Kang Pil Gu Season 5” get off to a smooth start?

Episode 5 of “Nice to Not Meet You” airs on November 17 at 8:50 p.m. KST, while Episode 6 will air on November 18 at 10:10 p.m. KST due to soccer coverage.

