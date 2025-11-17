Ji Chang Wook Pursues Revenge As Doh Kyung Soo Watches From Above In New Unreleased Stills For “The Manipulated”

Disney+’s action thriller drama “The Manipulated” has dropped a set of intense unreleased stills!

“The Manipulated” follows Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), an ordinary man whose life is turned upside down when he is wrongfully imprisoned for a heinous crime. Upon discovering that everything was orchestrated by Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), he sets out on a journey of revenge.

The newly released stills capture the tense confrontation between characters entangled in a meticulously manipulated case. Behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Tae Joong powers forward with a single driving force—revenge—making his desperate struggle for survival all the more gripping.

From barehanded combat to high-speed motorcycle and car chases, the drama delivers action sequences that offer fierce catharsis and heighten the thrill of every moment.

Yo Han’s deranged gaze as he watches Tae Joong from above fuels curiosity about whether everything will unfold exactly as he planned. Adding to the suspense is Baek Do Kyung (Lee Kwang Soo), Yo Han’s VIP client and a villain in his own right, whose sly grin teases his explosive impact on the story.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “The Manipulated” will be released on November 19.

