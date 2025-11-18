'Nice To Not Meet You' And 'No Next Life' See Boosts In Ratings + 'Heroes Next Door' Premieres To Promising Start

The fierce battle for Monday-Tuesday ratings continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 17 broadcast of tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.6 percent, seeing a slight boost of 0.1 percent from the previous episode’s score of 4.5 percent.

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” achieved an average nationwide rating of 2.0 percent, also seeing an increase of 0.5 percent from the previous episode’s rating.

Meanwhile, ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Heroes Next Door” also recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.0 percent for the first episode.

Starring Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, and more, “Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

