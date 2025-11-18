Lee Jae In Steps Into The “Concrete Market” With A Secret Agenda In New Film

The upcoming film “Concrete Market” has unveiled new stills of Lee Jae In in character!

Set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, “Concrete Market” takes place in the only apartment complex left standing, where a marketplace called Hwanggung Market emerges. As survivors begin trading goods in their own ways to stay alive, an unpredictable power struggle unfolds within the isolated community.

The stills show a secretive glimpse of Choi Hee Ro (Lee Jae In), who has entered Hwanggung Market—the only remaining apartment complex after the earthquake, where anything can be bought and sold—for reasons other than trading.

As curiosity builds over how outsider Choi Hee Ro disrupts the order of Hwanggung Market, anticipation is rising for Lee Jae In’s performance, which reveals a new look with a fierce expression, an intense gaze, and long, unruly hair.

“Concrete Market” is slated for release on December 3. Check out a teaser here!

