Watch: BABYMONSTER Goes 'PSYCHO' In New Nightmare-Themed MV

BABYMONSTER is back with an exciting new music video!

On November 19 at midnight KST, BABYMONSTER released the music video for “PSYCHO,” a catchy B-side from their new mini album “WE GO UP.”

As the theme of the music video is “nightmare,” its suspenseful storyline plays out against an eerie, ever-changing backdrop.

Meanwhile, “PSYCHO” is a track that blends multiple genres, including hip hop, dance, and rock.

Check out BABYMONSTER’s new music video for “PSYCHO” below!