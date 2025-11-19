Park Bo Gum's New Variety Show Confirms Cast Members Lee Sang Yi And Kwak Dong Yeon

tvN’s upcoming variety show “Bogum Magical” (literal title) has confirmed its cast!

Set to premiere in the first half of 2026, tvN’s new variety show “Bogum Magical” follows Park Bo Gum—who holds a national barber’s license—and his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon as they run a special barbershop in a remote rural village, tending to both hair and hearts.

Park Bo Gum, who earned his barber’s license during his military service, is taking on a new transformation. He once said that, while cutting his army buddies’ hair, he pictured himself working as a hairstylist—and now that vision is becoming reality.

Lee Sang Yi is set to win over villagers with his keen eye and inexhaustible energy. By communicating warmly and turning the barbershop into a neighborhood gathering place, his charm is expected to bring plenty of laughs to viewers.

Known from various variety programs for his deft, meticulous homemaking skills, Kwak Dong Yeon will showcase his chops as a consummate master. With many years of living alone under his belt, he will handle everything from cooking to small repairs—ready to help solve whatever challenges the shop faces.

Park Bo Gum, Lee Sang Yi, and Kwak Dong Yeon are said to have spent about a year preparing “Bogum Magical.” Having forged a strong friendship through past projects, the three have poured their hearts into “Bogum Magical.” Anticipation is high for the warm memories the trio will create as they connect with locals and share genuine affection.

“Bogum Magical” is slated to premiere on tvN in the first half of 2026. Stay tuned for more updates!

