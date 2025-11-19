Hong Kyung Transforms Into A Debt Collector In New Film “Concrete Market”

Upcoming film “Concrete Market” has unveiled new stills of Hong Kyung in character!

Set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, “Concrete Market” takes place in the only apartment complex left standing, where a marketplace called Hwanggung Market emerges. As survivors begin trading goods in their own ways to stay alive, an unpredictable power struggle unfolds within the isolated community.

The stills show Kim Tae Jin (Hong Kyung) in a rough state as he works as a debt collector in Hwanggung Market, now the only symbol of power after the massive earthquake.

Owing his life to Park Sang Yong (Jung Man Sik), the market’s top authority, Tae Jin is approached by outsider Choi Hee Ro (Lee Jae In) with a dangerous proposal. He is set to fight fiercely to take control of Hwanggung Market.

Hong Kyung is expected to deliver a tense performance, showing everything from a loyal subordinate to a rebellious, uncontrollable side, following the story’s progression.

“Concrete Market” is slated for release on December 3. Check out a teaser here!

