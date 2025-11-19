'Nice To Not Meet You' Remains No. 1 In Ratings + 'Heroes Next Door' Sees Rise For 2nd Episode

The tight ratings battle continues!

According to Nielsen Korea, the November 18 broadcast of tvN’s “Nice to Not Meet You” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.1 percent, seeing a 1.5 percent drop from the previous episode’s score of 4.6 percent. The drama aired at 10:10 p.m. KST, which is later than it’s usual time slot of 8:50 p.m. KST due to coverage of a soccer game.

TV CHOSUN’s “No Next Life” recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.9 percent, seeing a similar score to its previous episode’s rating of 2.0 percent.

ENA’s new drama “Heroes Next Door” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.5 percent, seeing a 0.5 percent boost from the premiere rating of 2.0 percent.

Starring Yoon Kye Sang, Jin Sun Kyu, and more, “Heroes Next Door” follows the thrilling and comedic story of former special forces soldiers who reunite—not to protect the nation or fight for world peace—but to defend their families and their neighborhood.

Which of these dramas are you watching?

