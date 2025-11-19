Lee Yi Kyung's Agency Releases New Statement Regarding Updates On Legal Action

Actor Lee Yi Kyung’s agency has issued a third statement regarding the recent controversy over his private life.

Earlier in October, an individual identified as “A” posted on their personal social media accounts, declaring that they would “expose the real Lee Yi Kyung” and uploaded what appeared to be privately exchanged chat logs and photos containing inappropriate conversations—sparking controversy.

However, after Lee Yi Kyung’s agency released an official statement, the individual issued an apology, saying that they started the post as a joke and that the photos were fabricated using artificial intelligence (AI). They then deleted all previously uploaded posts.

On November 19, A reversed their position, stating, “What I alleged was not content fabricated with artificial intelligence (AI), and all of the evidence is true.”

Later that day, Lee Yi Kyung’s agency Sangyoung ENT released the following statement:

Hello, this is Sangyoung ENT. As previously announced, we have taken legal action against the author of posts about actor Lee Yi Kyung on charges of blackmail (intimidation) and defamation under the Information and Communications Network Act. On November 3, upon becoming aware of the matter, we promptly filed a complaint and completed the complainant’s statement with investigators. However, we understand that it will take some time to identify the accused, proceed with the authorities’ investigation, and bring the case to a close. We are checking the progress through our legal counsel and are cooperating to the fullest to ensure a swift outcome. Due to the malicious actions of the original poster and distributors, the damage to our actor and our company has been severe. As we understand that such conduct is punishable regardless of whether it occurs domestically or overseas, we will continue to respond strongly without leniency, even if it takes time. We review all submissions sent to our official tip-off email via the Sangyoung ENT account, so we ask that you continue to report malicious posts. Thank you.

Source (1)