4 Awkward Situations For Choi Sung Eun In Episodes 5-6 Of 'Last Summer'

If you are having a bad day, remember, Song Ha Gyeong (Choi Sung Eun) is probably having one that’s even worse. Now that her plans to sell “peanut house” have all but vanished, she has no other choice but to comply with her childhood friend Baek Do Ha’s (Lee Jae Wook) crazy proposal to live together. But just because she has surrendered to her fate doesn’t mean things will get any easier for Ha Gyeong. Most likely, things will get even messier from now on. Here are some awkward situations she had to face in the latest episodes of “Last Summer”!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead!

1. Starting her cohabitation with Baek Do Ha

To Song Ha Gyeong, living with Baek Do Ha would certainly be a challenge. Not only because they hadn’t seen each other in the past two years, but because they never got to really know each other under those circumstances. Every summer they spent together as children was filled with emotions and memories, but they rarely spent more than a month under the same roof. So now, rediscovering each other as adults while living together is a pretty awkward situation, to say the least. Even more so, given that Baek Do Ha is everything but subtle with her. The more Ha Gyeong tries to put a wall between them or push him away, the more Do Ha tries to charge like a bulldozer to break it.

Furthermore, we are shown a little more about Ha Gyeong’s family story and how it deeply affected her, to the point that she can no longer trust that people will stay in her life for a long time. Since her mother’s passing, everyone in her life has abandoned her. Her father, Baek Do Yeong (also played by Lee Jae Wook), and even Do Ha himself. Everyone has come and gone, leaving her alone in a house where she never found her place.

It is no surprise that Ha Gyeong wishes to run away from that house. However, she also can’t help but appreciate all of Do Ha’s small gestures to bring back some of the warmth and love into the “peanut house.” But just as she is getting a little more cozy with the idea of having her old friend back at home, an unexpected presence shatters her confidence, making her shut herself down once more.

2. Meeting Baek Do Ha’s former colleague

Out of nowhere, Do Ha’s friend and colleague, Yoon So Hee (Kwon Ah Reum) appears to disturb the fragile peace established between him and Ha Gyeong. This new character’s presence, if not entirely annoying, doesn’t come as a pleasant surprise. Given that we are reaching the first half of this show, it would be much more enjoyable to watch some true progress between Ha Gyeong and Do Ha. However, rather than seeing them open up and truly communicate about their problems, they are going back to square one. But these moments also reflect the characters and their relationship’s complexity.

Even when they are two professional and mature young adults, the wounds and hidden pains from their childhood resurface the moment they are together. Although Ha Gyeong tries to focus on the job they have at hand, she can’t control her jealousy while thinking of that part of Do Ha’s life. It’s a part she knows nothing about, nor has been part of. On the other hand, Do Ha is too centered on his own plans, trying to recover a friendship that can’t be the same as it was when they were teenagers, to recognize Ha Gyeong’s struggles. Inevitably, these differences make it impossible for them to reach an understanding and a true reconciliation.

3. Being humiliated at her workplace

One of the worst parts of being a working adult is that, even if you hate your co-workers, you still have to put up with them. Worse still is if one of the said co-workers is an insufferable ex-boyfriend. And Ha Gyeong has to experience this firsthand. If having to work on a complicated project with Baek Do Ha is already a hassle, once Jeon Nam Jin (Ahn Chang Hwan) enters the picture, it is enough for Ha Gyeong to lose her mind. Her ex-boyfriend doesn’t only embarrass her with his unprofessional and eccentric attitude, but he also brings back a shameful moment from her past that she wanted to bury forever.

The story behind the tree that was a link between the friends and that, sadly, was cut by Jeon Nam Jin, seems deeper than expected. Once again, Ha Gyeong’s apparent nonchalance hides a moment that hurt her beyond measure, to the point she also sued Nam Jin for the damage he inflicted on her. When Do Ha discovers this truth, he can’t refrain from lashing out against Nam Jin, finally putting him in his place. But this doesn’t exactly resolve Do Ha and Ha Gyeong’s problems. On the contrary, seeing her feelings being exposed only pushes her to run away from him. Their constant pushing and pulling game gets to a point where even Ha Gyeong can’t recognize herself in the immature and petty woman she’s turned into, so she takes drastic measures about it.

4. Getting closer with Seo Su Hyeok

Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo) has proven to be a character that is as charming as unpredictable. He is indifferent to people in general, but when it comes to Baek Do Ha and Song Ha Gyeong, Su Hyeok is unable to stay on the sidelines. From the first moment he met Ha Gyeong, his interest only kept on growing, puzzling him to the point of wanting to get to know her better. And legal matters aside, Su Hyeok is perceptive enough to figure out the real problems between the two friends, but that doesn’t stop him from having feelings for Ha Gyeong.

An unexpected confession like this could shake anyone, but to Ha Gyeong, it only appears to be the perfect excuse to cut ties once and for all with Do Ha. In an intense and hurtful confrontation, Ha Gyeong declares her intentions to date Su Hyeok, twisting this already messy relationship even more. Right now, there’s really no clue how they will figure out things between them or if there’s even a way for them to resolve it. With so many unanswered questions still left, there’s no other way but to stay tuned and watch how things blossom during this “Last Summer”!

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4.

Currently watching: “Last Summer,” “Dear X”

Plans to watch: “Spirit Fingers”