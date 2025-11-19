Watch: Hyun Bin Is A Power-Hungry Mastermind Who Treats The Nation As His Business In “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled a character poster and teaser video of Hyun Bin in character!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of Baek Ki Tae, a department head at the Korean Central Intelligence Agency. Baek Ki Tae is a man who treats the nation as his own business model, burning with an unending desire for wealth and influence. Standing at the center of governmental power while simultaneously running dangerous operations as a businessman, he boldly crosses between two lives.

The newly released poster features Baek Ki Tae wearing an earpiece and a shirt silhouette shaped like the Korean Peninsula. Paired with the line “I am a businessman,” the poster heightens curiosity about the world of deals he controls and the dangerous ambition hidden beneath it.

The accompanying character teaser begins with a black-and-white shot of Baek Ki Tae’s side profile. His chilling narration—“This is a fight where someone has to die. And it won’t be me.”—quickly raises the tension. Sharp cuts and urgent music intensify the atmosphere, while Hyun Bin’s cold stare into the camera, along with his calm, composed gestures, capture Baek Ki Tae’s ruthless and unshakable nature.

His next line—“I will bring down those with more power than me and, in the end, change the world. This world has always been a battleground for the powerful. Someone’s death becomes my opportunity in this war.”—offers a glimpse into the era where power equaled justice, and reveals Baek Ki Tae’s unwavering conviction to rise above all.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

