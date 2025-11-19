Watch: CLOSE YOUR EYES Takes 1st Win For 'X' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By AHOF, NEXZ, And More

CLOSE YOUR EYES has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “X”!

On the November 19 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were CLOSE YOUR EYES’ “X,” ITZY‘s “TUNNEL VISION,” LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope), PLAVE’s “BBUU!,” and Roy Kim’s “No Words Can Say.”

The trophy ultimately went to CLOSE YOUR EYES. Congratulations to CLOSE YOUR EYES! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included CLOSE YOUR EYES, AHOF, FIFTY FIFTY, NEXZ, 82MAJOR, XODIAC, XLOV, RESCENE, AM8IC, KIIRAS, NEWBEAT, Gyubin, NTX, and Lee Byeong Chan.

Check out their performances below!

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “X”

AHOF – “Pinocchio”

FIFTY FIFTY – “Eeny meeny miny moe” and “Skittlez”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY” and “Need That Bass”

XODIAC – “Alibi”

XLOV – “Rizz”

RESCENE – “Heart Drop”

AM8IC – “Link Up”

KIIRAS – “BANG BANG!”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

NTX – “ICE LUV”

Lee Byeong Chan – “Egen-Nam”