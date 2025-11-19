Kang You Seok In Talks To Join Byeon Woo Seok In 'Solo Leveling' Live-Action Adaptation

Following Han So Hee, Kang You Seok is now also in talks to join Byeon Woo Seok in Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of “Solo Leveling”!

On November 19, Hankyung.com reported that Kang Yoo Seok has been cast as Yoo Jin Ho in Netflix’s new original series “Solo Leveling.”

In response to the report, his agency JUST Entertainment stated, “He has received an offer to appear in ‘Solo Leveling’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

It was previously confirmed that Byeon Woo Seok will lead the series as Sung Jin Woo, while Han So Hee is currently in talks for the role of Cha Hae In.

Kang Yoo Seok has reportedly been offered the role of Yoo Jin Ho, the loyal and gutsy second son of a major Hunter corporation. Driven by admiration and respect after forming a close bond with Sung Jin Woo, he becomes Jin Woo’s key supporter.

