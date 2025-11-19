Winners Of The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin made history with their joint wins at the 46th annual Blue Dragon Film Awards!

On November 19, the star-studded award ceremony took place at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, with Lee Je Hoon and Han Ji Min returning as hosts.

Park Chan Wook’s “No Other Choice” emerged the big winner of the night, snagging a total of six awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Son Ye Jin), Best Supporting Actor (“Lee Sung Min”), Best Music, and Best Technical Achievement.

Notably, married couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin pulled off the historic feat of claiming this year’s awards for Best Actor and Best Actress (for “Harbin” and “No Other Choice” respectively), and they also also took the stage together to accept joint Popular Star Awards (alongside fellow winners Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona and GOT7’s Park Jinyoung).

Meanwhile, Park Ji Hyun took home the award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Hidden Face.”

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Picture: “No Other Choice”

Best Director: Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)

Best Actress: Son Ye Jin (“No Other Choice”)

Best Actor: Hyun Bin (“Harbin”)

Best Supporting Actress: Park Ji Hyun (“Hidden Face”)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min (“No Other Choice”)

Best New Actress: Kim Doyeon (“Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary”)

Best New Actor: Ahn Bo Hyun (“Pretty Crazy”)

Best New Director: Kim Hye Young (“IT’S OKAY!”)

Popular Star Awards: Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona (“Pretty Crazy”), GOT7’s Park Jinyoung (“Hi-Five”), Son Ye Jin (“No Other Choice”), Hyun Bin (“Harbin”)

Best Screenplay: Kim Hyung Joo, Yoon Jong Bin (“The Match”)

Best Cinematography and Lighting: Hong Kyung Pyo, Park Jung Woo (“Harbin”)

Best Music: Jo Yeong Wook (“No Other Choice”)

Best Art Direction: Lee Na Kyum (“Uprising”)

Best Technical Achievement: Cho Sang Gyeong (“No Other Choice”)

Best Editing: Nam Na Yeong (“Hi-Five”)

Best Short Film: Kim So Yeon (“In Our Day”)

Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film: “My Daughter Is a Zombie”

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

