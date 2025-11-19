November Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Music
Nov 19, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from October 19 to November 19.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,083,018, marking a 17.37 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “digital song,” “ARMY,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “give a speech,” and “advertise.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.50 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK rose to second place after seeing a 71.05 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 6,844,567 for November.

IVE took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,848,055, marking a 21.21 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,479,219 for November.

Finally, TWICE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,277,104, marking a 10.19 percent increase in their score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. IVE
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. TWICE
  6. BIGBANG
  7. Red Velvet
  8. SHINee
  9. KiiiKiii
  10. ENHYPEN
  11. Super Junior
  12. EXO
  13. Stray Kids
  14. NMIXX
  15. H1-KEY
  16. aespa
  17. ILLIT
  18. NCT
  19. 2PM
  20. OH MY GIRL
  21. ITZY
  22. THE BOYZ
  23. LE SSERAFIM
  24. Apink
  25. MONSTA X
  26. CORTIS
  27. TWS
  28. Hearts2Hearts
  29. BABYMONSTER
  30. BTOB

