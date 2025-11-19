November Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from October 19 to November 19.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,083,018, marking a 17.37 percent increase in their score since October. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “digital song,” “ARMY,” and “Billboard,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “record,” “give a speech,” and “advertise.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.50 percent positive reactions.

BLACKPINK rose to second place after seeing a 71.05 percent increase in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 6,844,567 for November.

IVE took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,848,055, marking a 21.21 percent rise in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 4,479,219 for November.

Finally, TWICE rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,277,104, marking a 10.19 percent increase in their score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

