Kim You Jung, Hwang In Youp, Kim Young Dae, And Lee Yul Eum Share A Dangerous Encounter In 'Dear X'

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” is a series starring Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

The previously released episodes captured the story of Baek Ah Jin as an actress headed toward the top. As a rising star, her secret past was too much of a weakness.

With her next target Heo In Gang (Hwang In Youp) becoming perfectly caught in Baek Ah Jin’s trap, the newly released stills capture the two dating. Heo In Gang’s walls have been completely taken down as he looks at Baek Ah Jin with a loving gaze.

However, the atmosphere takes a sharp turn as Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae) and Lena (Lee Yul Eum) appear, breaking the couple’s happy moment. With Yoon Jun Seo knowing that Baek Ah Jin’s feelings are fake and Lena being Heo In Gang’s ex-girlfriend, the meeting between the four creates a great sense of tension.

Furthermore, the stills also preview Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon) in peril, checking someone’s face through the car window. Another still shows him sitting on the road in the middle of the night with a mysterious man next to him, hinting at danger.

Episodes 7 and 8 of “Dear X” will be released on November 20 via Viki.

