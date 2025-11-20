'Dynamite Kiss' Achieves Its Highest Ratings Yet

SBS’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Dynamite Kiss” is on the rise!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of “Dynamite Kiss” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.3 percent. This is a 1.3 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.0 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best score.

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy about a single woman (Ahn Eun Jin) who disguises herself as a married mother in order to get a job and the team leader (Jang Ki Yong) who falls in love with her.

