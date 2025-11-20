Lee Jae In And Hong Kyung Venture Into Post-Earthquake World In New Film “Concrete Market” Poster

Upcoming film “Concrete Market” has unveiled a new poster!

Set in the aftermath of a massive earthquake, “Concrete Market” takes place in the only apartment complex left standing, where a marketplace called Hwanggung Market emerges. As survivors begin trading goods in their own ways to stay alive, an unpredictable power struggle unfolds within the isolated community.

The newly released main poster shows the overlapping images of Choi Hee Ro (Lee Jae In) and Kim Tae Jin (Hong Kyung), set against the world of Hwanggung Market where they meet.

Choi Hee Ro, who looks as if she is yearning for something, and Kim Tae Jin, who casts a suspicious gaze, hint at the unpredictable events the two will face within the isolated setting of Hwanggung Market.

The tagline, “In a world reduced to ruins, a trade for survival begins,” teases why the two enter Hwanggung Market and what secret deals they will make.

“Concrete Market” is slated for release on December 3. Check out a teaser here!

Watch "Concrete Utopia," also set in the Concrete Universe:

Also check out Lee Jae In in "Night Has Come":

And Hong Kyung in "Troll Factory" below:

