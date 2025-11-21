Hahm Eun Jung, Yoon Sun Woo, And More Impress At Script Reading For New Drama

MBC’s new daily drama “ First Man” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“First Man” is a revenge drama about two women whose lives become fatally intertwined—one who lives another person’s life for the sake of revenge, and another who steals someone else’s life in pursuit of her own desires.

The script reading brought together director Kang Tae Heum, writer Seo Hyun Joo, and the cast, including Hahm Eun Jung, Oh Hyun Kyung, Yoon Sun Woo, Park Gun Il, Kim Min Seol, Lee Hyo Jung, Jung So Young, Jung Chan, and Lee Jae Hwang.

Once the script reading began, the actors immediately immersed themselves in their roles, delivering performances that felt like an actual shoot. Despite it being their first meeting, the actors showcased flawless chemistry.

Hahm Eun Jung takes on dual roles as Oh Jang Mi, an independent and righteous woman who dreams of opening her own restaurant, and Ma Se Rin, a spoiled troublemaker and the only granddaughter of Dream Group’s chairman. She perfectly differentiated between the twin sisters, who live polar opposite lives, seamlessly switching between the warm, resilient Oh Jang Mi and the unruly chaebol granddaughter Ma Se Rin—altering her expression, tone, and even her gaze to achieve perfect synchronization with each character. Oh Hyun Kyung made a powerful impression as Chae Hwa Young, the embodiment of evil in the story. She portrayed Hwa Young, who hides a chilling ambition behind her elegant, dignified beauty—with unmatched charisma and depth.

Yoon Sun Woo and Park Gun Il, who play brothers entangled with the twin sisters Oh Jang Mi and Ma Se Rin, captured attention with their charismatic performances. Yoon Sun Woo perfectly portrayed Kang Baek Ho, a warm-hearted lawyer with handsome looks and a strong sense of justice. Park Gun Il, on the other hand, heightened anticipation for the complex character Kang Jun Ho, Baek Ho’s older brother, a prickly and cold restaurant head chef—with his charismatic performance.

Kim Min Seol left a strong impression with her portrayal of Jin Hong Joo, an ambitious, quick-witted, and calculating woman who will stop at nothing to achieve her goals.

Veteran actors Lee Hyo Jung, Jung So Young, Jung Chan, and Lee Jae Hwang also elevated the drama’s quality with their seasoned performances. Lee Hyo Jung skillfully portrayed Ma Dae Chang, the charismatic chairman of Dream Group who lives by the creed, “I am the law.”

Jung So Young gave an exceptional performance as Jang Mi and Se Rin’s mother, Jung Sook Hee, a once intelligent and kind woman whose mind regressed to that of a five-year-old after a tragic accident.

Jung Chan added energy to the story as Baek Ho and Jun Ho’s father, Kang Nam Bong, while Lee Jae Hwang, who plays Lee Kang Hyuk, Hwa Young’s loyal right-hand man, brought his character to life with sharp, precise acting.

Watch a video from the script reading below!

Check out the more photos from the script reading!

“First Man” will premiere on December 15, following the conclusion of “The Woman Who Swallowed the Sun.”

