Ryoo Seung Bum In Talks For New Drama Reportedly Starring Jung So Min

Ryoo Seung Bum and Jung So Min may be starring in a new drama set against a casino backdrop!

On November 20, a media outlet reported that Ryoo Seung Bum will star in the upcoming Netflix drama “Dealer” (literal title).

In response to the report, Ryoo Seung Bum’s agency Y1 Entertainment stated, “The actor is reviewing his offer positively, but nothing has been decided yet.”

Set against a casino backdrop, “Dealer” tells the story of a dealer who, to save a wedding plan in crisis, unleashes long-sealed superpowers and plunges into a crime world teeming with danger.

Ryoo Seung Bum is reportedly offered to play the role of Hwang Chi Soo, a casino shill at Oceanland. He once worked in sales at a major corporation and led an ordinary married life, but, unable to shake his layabout nature, he got divorced, drifted to Oceanland, squandered his assets, and has spent the past five years making a living as a casino shill. After getting entangled with fourth-year dealer Jung Geon Hwa, he struggles to survive a perilous, high-stakes adventure.

Earlier in October, Jung So Min was reported to take on the role of Jung Geon Hwa, a bride-to-be fighting to achieve the modest goal of making it safely to the altar.

Ryoo Seung Bum recently turned down the offer to star in Season 2 of Coupang Play’s “Family Matters.” If the actor accepts his offer, he will return to the casino table for the first time since the 2019 film “Tazza: One Eyed Jack.”

