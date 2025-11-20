'Ms. Incognito' Team To Go On Reward Vacation

The “Ms. Incognito” team will be enjoying a reward vacation!

On November 20, Xportsnews reported that the “Ms. Incognito” team will be going to Jeju Island for their reward vacation. In response to the report, a source from the drama confirmed that the team will be going on a reward vacation to Jeju Island on December 9 for three days and two nights.

“Ms. Incognito” recently came to a successful close on November 4, with the finale achieving an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.1 percent, marking the highest ENA Monday-Tuesday drama viewership of 2025 as well as the second highest viewership ratings of any drama in ENA history following “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

Starring Jeon Yeo Been, Jin Young, and Jang Yoon Ju, “Ms. Incognito” is a crime romance drama about Kim Yeong Ran (Jeon Yeo Been), a female bodyguard who enters a contract marriage with a terminally ill chaebol chairman in the hopes of turning her life around. But when those eyeing the chairman’s vast fortune close in on her, she is forced to live under the new identity of Bu Se Mi for three months—setting the stage for dangerous twists and turns.

Congratulations to the cast and crew!

