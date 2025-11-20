IDID Announces Official Fan Club Name

STARSHIP Entertainment’s rookie boy group IDID has given their fandom an official name!

On November 20, IDID held a showcase for their first-ever comeback with the new digital single “PUSH BACK.”

During the showcase, IDID revealed that the name of their official fan club would be “WITHID” (pronounced like the English word “with” and the “-id” in “I did”).

The formal announcement explained that “WITHID” was a combination of the words “With + idid” that meant “A companion who is together with IDID, who walks IDID’s path together by IDID’s side.”

What do you think of IDID’s new fandom name?