2025 KBS Song Festival Announces Artist Lineup

Music
Nov 21, 2025
by S Nam

Get ready for this year’s KBS Song Festival!

On November 21, the 2025 KBS Song Festival unveiled its lineup of artists including CNBLUE, 10CM, Roy Kim, Park Seo Jin, JANNABI, Lovelyz, Dayoung, NCT DREAM, Mark, Haechan, THE BOYZ, fromis_9, Lee Chan Won, P1Harmony, STAYC, aespa, LE SSERAFIM, tripleS, KISS OF LIFE, n.SSign, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, HITGS, Baby DONT Cry, and AHOF.

This year’s KBS Song Festival will include a diverse array of genres from K-pop to band music, trot, and ballad, making the event enjoyable for fans of all generations.

The 2025 KBS Song Festival will take place on December 19 at 7:15 p.m. KST. Jang Do Yeon, Moon Sang Min, and ILLIT’s Minju will be hosting this year’s event.

Are you excited for this year-end festival? Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch “Idol Festa Attack” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

