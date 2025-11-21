Watch: Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Hyeon, Lee Dong Hwi, And More Bring Diverse Love Stories To Life In Short-Form Drama Project “Love Track”

KBS2’s upcoming short-form drama project “Love Track” has unveiled a concept teaser video introducing its star-studded cast!

“Love Track” is a romance anthology featuring 10 different love stories, each with its own unique tone and charm.

The project features an impressive lineup, including Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Hyeon, Lee Joon, Bae Yoon Kyung, Lee Dong Hwi, Bang Hyo Rin, Kim Ah Young, Moon Dong Hyuk, Kim Hyang Gi, Jin Ho Eun, Kim Yoon Hye, Kim Min Chul, Kim Sun Young, Kim Dan, Jun Hye Jin, Yang Dae Hyuk, Im Seong Jae, and Gong Min Jung.

The teaser opens with the question, “What is love?” before shifting to each character’s candid reactions—subtle, honest, and expressive—which spark curiosity about the distinct relationships in each story.

Every pairing brings its own interpretation of “love,” filling the teaser with warmth and emotional variety. The cast lineup spans an impressive spectrum of dynamics, from lovers and friends to married couples and parent–child bonds, heightening anticipation for the different stories to come.

“Love Track” will premiere on December 14 at 10:50 p.m. KST, and will air two episodes each week—on Sundays at 10:50 p.m. KST and Wednesdays at 9:50 p.m. KST—until December 28, for a total of 10 episodes.

While waiting, watch Ong Seong Wu in “More Than Friends” below:

Watch Now

And watch Han Ji Hyeon in “Face Me” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)