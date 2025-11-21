Watch: fromis_9 Confirms Release Date For New Winter Carol In First Teaser

Mark your calendars—fromis_9 is officially kicking off the winter season with a new release!

On November 21 at 9 p.m. KST, fromis_9 unveiled the first teaser video for their upcoming song.

According to the teaser, the track is titled “White Longing” (literal translation) and will be released on December 2.

Earlier, the group revealed that their upcoming track will be a carol-style song perfectly suited for the winter season.

Watch the teaser below!