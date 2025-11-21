Lee Jae Wook Pouts In Jealousy As Kim Gun Woo And Choi Sung Eun’s Romance Blossoms In “Last Summer”

KBS’s drama “Last Summer” has unveiled new stills ahead of tomorrow’s episode!

“Last Summer” is a romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

Previously, after arguing with Do Ha, Ha Gyeong met with Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo) while still feeling upset. Su Hyeok sincerely listened to her worries and comforted her with thoughtful advice. He then confessed his feelings and officially asked her out, causing a major shift in the relationship between Do Ha and Ha Gyeong.

The newly released stills show Ha Gyeong and Su Hyeok growing even closer, smiling gently at each other as they stroll side by side through a hanok village. In another cut, the two sit together over tea—Ha Gyeong’s softened expression and Su Hyeok’s honey-sweet gaze revealing just how much their relationship has progressed since his confession.

Meanwhile, Do Ha—who witnesses their affectionate moment—radiates a completely different energy. All curiosity and tension, he anxiously wonders what Su Hyeok and Ha Gyeong are doing together alone inside the Peanut House. His usual calm demeanor vanishes, replaced with tightly pressed lips and unmistakable jealousy. As Do Ha’s feelings for Ha Gyeong continue to deepen, viewers are left to wonder how he will react to the blossoming romance between Ha Gyeong and Su Hyeok.

Episode 7 of “Last Summer” will air on November 22 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

