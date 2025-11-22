November Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

November Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 22, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 22 to November 22.

BTS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,202,812, marking a 30.69 percent increase in their score since October.

BLACKPINK rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,864,541, marking a 91.18 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 6,765,253.

IVE ranked fourth for November with a brand reputation index of 5,159,897, marking a 27.80 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,699,020, marking a 3.47 percent increase in his score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. IVE
  5. Kim Yong Bin
  6. Park Ji Hyeon
  7. LE SSERAFIM
  8. SEVENTEEN
  9. Lee Chan Won
  10. Cho Yong Pil
  11. ILLIT
  12. Park Seo Jin
  13. EXO
  14. aespa
  15. Young Tak
  16. DAY6
  17. TWICE
  18. Red Velvet’s Joy
  19. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  20. Car, the Garden
  21. KiiiKiii
  22. Song Ga In
  23. Red Velvet
  24. TWS
  25. Baek Yerin
  26. ITZY
  27. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  28. CORTIS
  29. Hearts2Hearts
  30. BABYMONSTER

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

aespa
BABYMONSTER
Baek Yerin
BLACKPINK
BTS
Car the garden
Cho Yong Pil
CORTIS
DAY6
EXO
Girls' Generation
Hearts2Hearts
ILLIT
ITZY
IVE
Joy
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
Red Velvet
SEVENTEEN
song ga in
Taeyeon
TWICE
TWS
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Young Tak

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read