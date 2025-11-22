November Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from October 22 to November 22.

BTS topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 10,202,812, marking a 30.69 percent increase in their score since October.

BLACKPINK rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,864,541, marking a 91.18 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, Lim Young Woong came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 6,765,253.

IVE ranked fourth for November with a brand reputation index of 5,159,897, marking a 27.80 percent rise in their score since last month.

Finally, Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,699,020, marking a 3.47 percent increase in his score since October.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

