Police Rule Injury Inflicted By Nana On Armed Robber To Be Self-Defense

The police have ruled that Nana and her mother’s use of force against an armed robber constituted self-defense.

On November 22, the Guri Police Station announced that they intended to forward a man in his thirties (hereafter referred to as “A”) to the prosecution on charges of aggravated robbery and assault.

“A” is accused of having broken into Nana’s home with a weapon on November 15 at around 6 a.m. KST, threatening and injuring Nana and her mother, and demanding money. After using a ladder that he had brought to climb to the balcony, “A” entered the house through an unlocked door. When he found Nana’s mother inside, he reportedly strangled her and injured her.

Nana, who woke up after hearing her mother’s screams, attempted to stop the armed robber. A physical altercation ensued, and Nana and her mother ultimately managed to subdue the robber by grabbing his arm, after which they contacted the police.

During this fight, “A” suffered a laceration to his chin caused by the weapon that he had brought to Nana’s home.

The police have ruled that this injury was inflicted as a result of self-defense, explaining, “The victims suffered tangible harm, and our investigation found that they did not inflict serious injury while defending themselves.”

“Looking at the situation overall, we determined that the victims’ actions constituted self-defense, so no charges were filed [against them],” they continued.

According to the police, “A” did not appear to have targeted Nana’s house knowing that it belonged to a celebrity. Both Nana and her mother stated that they had never met “A” before, and “A” claimed that when he broke into the house, he didn’t know a celebrity lived there.

Last week, Nana’s agency, SUBLIME, revealed in an official statement, “As a result of the robber’s physical assault, Nana’s mother lost consciousness due to serious injury, and Nana also sustained physical injury while trying to escape danger. At present, both are in need of medical treatment and complete rest.”

