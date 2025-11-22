Lee Jae Wook Loses His Cool When Choi Sung Eun Is Hospitalized In 'Last Summer'

The tension between Lee Jae Wook and Choi Sung Eun will reach its breaking point on the next episode of “Last Summer”!

“Last Summer” is a KBS romance drama about a pair of childhood friends who discover the long-buried truth about their first love. Lee Jae Wook stars as Baek Do Ha, a talented architect, while Choi Sung Eun plays Song Ha Gyeong, a civil servant who longs to escape her hometown.

Spoilers

Previously on “Last Summer,” Baek Do Ha wanted to open up to Song Ha Gyeong, but he was caught off guard when she unexpectedly confessed that she and Seo Su Hyeok (Kim Gun Woo) had decided to start dating.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Baek Do Ha—who missed the right timing to confess his feelings—is shaken to the core by the news that Song Ha Gyeong has been hospitalized. In newly released stills from the episode, Ha Gyeong faces Do Ha in a hospital gown after he rushes to the hospital to see her.

Maenwhile, Kim Da Ye (Chae Dan Bi)—Ha Gyeong’s junior colleague from work—remains steadfastly by her side with a worried expression, piquing curiosity as to what could have happened to her.

Do Ha, who is still catching his breath after racing to Ha Gyeong’s side, stares at her with a sharp, serious expression that makes it clear how upset and worried he is about her. In fact, Do Ha seems far more concerned than Ha Gyeong, the person who’s actually been hospitalized. When Do Ha loses his cool and explodes in a burst of emotion, the calm and collected Ha Gyeong coldly tells him, “Don’t overreact.”

“Ha Gyeong’s sudden hospitalization will cause cracks to form in Do Ha’s previously steadfast rationality,” teased the “Last Summer” production team. “Please look forward to seeing how the precarious tension unfolds between Do Ha, who is worried about Ha Gyeong, and Ha Gyeong, who pushes him away.”

To find out how Ha Gyeong’s hospitalization changes the former friends’ relationship, catch the next episode of “Last Summer” on November 22 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, you can watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)